Contrasting of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Both Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.28 N/A -0.18 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.19 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Scientific Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Milestone Scientific Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta indicates that Milestone Scientific Inc. is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Biomerica Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Scientific Inc. and Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 1.3% respectively. 11.1% are Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Biomerica Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.