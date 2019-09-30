Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are contrasting Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,284,875.18% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 9,157,952,669.24% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 44.18% at a $27.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 272.34% and its consensus target price is $3.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.