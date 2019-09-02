Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 18.48% at a $27.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.