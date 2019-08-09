Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.91 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 70.31%. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -21.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 71.4%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.