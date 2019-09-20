Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.70%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential 435.71% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 31.8%. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.