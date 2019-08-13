Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.39 N/A 0.07 398.08

Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 70.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.