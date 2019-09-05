Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 30.51 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 23.4 Current Ratio and a 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.25, and a 17.61% upside potential. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 248.84%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.