Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|30.51
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 23.4 Current Ratio and a 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.25, and a 17.61% upside potential. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 248.84%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
