Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, and a 18.48% upside potential. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 consensus target price and a 55.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
