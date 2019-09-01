Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, and a 18.48% upside potential. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 consensus target price and a 55.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.