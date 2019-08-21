Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.19% and an $27.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 48.5%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.