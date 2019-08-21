Contrasting of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.19% and an $27.25 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 48.5%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.