Contrasting of Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Since Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 13 0.80 N/A 0.68 19.40 Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.24 N/A 0.48 23.54

Demonstrates Milacron Holdings Corp. and Taylor Devices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Milacron Holdings Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Milacron Holdings Corp. is presently more affordable than Taylor Devices Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Milacron Holdings Corp. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that Milacron Holdings Corp. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc. has 5.9 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milacron Holdings Corp. and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Taylor Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44% Taylor Devices Inc. -3.11% -8.11% -7.46% -3.77% -3.44% -6.85%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. has 11.44% stronger performance while Taylor Devices Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Milacron Holdings Corp. beats Taylor Devices Inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.