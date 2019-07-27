Contrasting of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Both MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 28 4.10 N/A 2.44 11.67 QCR Holdings Inc. 34 3.11 N/A 2.94 11.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc. QCR Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The company with a price-to-earnings ratio is presently more of the two stocks. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a price-to-earnings ratio than QCR Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.6% QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, QCR Holdings Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares and 59.6% of QCR Holdings Inc. shares. 1.2% are MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. -0.45% -2.13% -3.81% -8.1% -13.38% 14.74% QCR Holdings Inc. 0.29% -1.07% -2.09% -8.3% -27.32% 6.79%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than QCR Holdings Inc.

Summary

QCR Holdings Inc. beats MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.