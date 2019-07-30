Contrasting of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.51 N/A 1.91 4.64 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.39 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 33.41% and its average price target is $29.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.4% respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has weaker performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.