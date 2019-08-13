Contrasting of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 12 3.12 N/A -2.20 0.00 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.79 N/A 1.79 13.56

Table 1 highlights MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -16% -1.7% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.41% 4% -1.61% 9.98% -13.57% 15.38% CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59%

For the past year MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than CenterState Bank Corporation

Summary

CenterState Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors MidSouth Bancorp Inc.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of January 31, 2017, the company had 57 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.