Contrasting of Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.59 N/A 2.11 12.87 SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.13 N/A 1.25 13.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SB Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Midland States Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SB Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.7% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Midland States Bancorp Inc. and SB Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 47.8%. About 5.2% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are SB Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67%

For the past year Midland States Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than SB Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp Inc. beats SB Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.