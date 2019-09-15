Contrasting of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 3.01 N/A 1.75 14.86 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.50 N/A 1.82 15.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Univest Financial Corporation. Univest Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Univest Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Univest Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Univest Financial Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and Univest Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 70.4%. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Univest Financial Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Univest Financial Corporation.

Summary

Univest Financial Corporation beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.