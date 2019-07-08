Contrasting of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Its Competitors

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 13.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.60% -7.10% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.50% weaker performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s peers have 26.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.87 shows that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s rivals beat Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 4 of the 4 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.