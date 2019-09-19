Contrasting of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. In other hand, Barnwell Industries Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Barnwell Industries Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 34.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Barnwell Industries Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.