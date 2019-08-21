Contrasting of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has 95.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.80% 2.10% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. N/A 113 57.37 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. currently has an average target price of $113.4, suggesting a potential downside of -9.37%. The potential upside of the peers is 35.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.