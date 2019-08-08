Contrasting of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 111 8.94 N/A 2.05 57.37 American Homes 4 Rent 24 6.65 N/A 0.11 212.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent. American Homes 4 Rent seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is currently more affordable than American Homes 4 Rent, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.6% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, American Homes 4 Rent has a 0.63 beta which is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s downside potential is -6.71% at a $113.4 consensus target price. American Homes 4 Rent on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 14.94% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Homes 4 Rent seems more appealing than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 91.6% respectively. 0.5% are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was more bullish than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats American Homes 4 Rent.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.