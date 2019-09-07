Contrasting of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.16 N/A -0.29 0.00 CTS Corporation 29 1.99 N/A 1.51 20.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

MicroVision Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CTS Corporation has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. CTS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MicroVision Inc. and CTS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CTS Corporation has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 17.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares and 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares. 1.6% are MicroVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CTS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75%

For the past year MicroVision Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CTS Corporation.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats MicroVision Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.