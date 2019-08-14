Contrasting of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Since MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.92 N/A 0.78 174.85 Workiva Inc. 53 9.77 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Workiva Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.33 consensus target price and a -22.28% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Workiva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 67.2%. 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.