Contrasting of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

As Application Software companies, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.57 N/A 0.78 174.19 Micro Focus International plc 23 2.51 N/A 1.31 17.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Micro Focus International plc. Micro Focus International plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MicroStrategy Incorporated is currently more expensive than Micro Focus International plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Micro Focus International plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Micro Focus International plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 62.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $200.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Micro Focus International plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 18.77%. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Micro Focus International plc

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Micro Focus International plc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.