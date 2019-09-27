Contrasting of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 143 5.64 8.20M 0.78 174.85 Arco Platform Limited 48 26.91 13.87M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 5,728,657.26% 2.3% 1.4% Arco Platform Limited 29,187,710.44% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.7. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Arco Platform Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 7.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated was less bullish than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats MicroStrategy Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.