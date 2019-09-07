Contrasting of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Both Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.15 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Micron Solutions Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Micron Solutions Inc. Its rival Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

$503 per share with a dividend yield of 0% is the annual dividend that Micron Solutions Inc. pay. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Micron Solutions Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 61.4%. 9.9% are Micron Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Micron Solutions Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.