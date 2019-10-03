Contrasting of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Both Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology Incorporated 90 2.95 232.70M 1.47 64.06 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 109 0.94 50.29M 3.00 37.50

Table 1 demonstrates Microchip Technology Incorporated and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Microchip Technology Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Mellanox Technologies Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Microchip Technology Incorporated and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology Incorporated 258,354,613.08% 6.9% 1.9% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 45,931,135.26% 10.5% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that Microchip Technology Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are 3.4 and 3 respectively. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 22.14% upside potential and an average price target of $112.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 79.8% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.38% 0.46% -6.54% 28.65% 42.92% 21.91%

For the past year Microchip Technology Incorporated was more bullish than Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats Mellanox Technologies Ltd. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.