Contrasting of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.50 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 113 5.69 N/A 2.87 40.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Microbot Medical Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Microbot Medical Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -91.3% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. is 429.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.29 beta. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 2.9 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Microbot Medical Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.25% for Microbot Medical Inc. with average price target of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Microbot Medical Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 95.5%. Microbot Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.62%. Competitively, 0.3% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.75% -12.04% -17.54% 66.59% -41.69% 329.07% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc. was more bullish than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.