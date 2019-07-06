Contrasting of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Its Rivals

As Application Software company, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.77% of Micro Focus International plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Micro Focus International plc has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Micro Focus International plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Micro Focus International plc and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc N/A 23 17.83 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Micro Focus International plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Micro Focus International plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Micro Focus International plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Micro Focus International plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Micro Focus International plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.