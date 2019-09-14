Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

We will be comparing the differences between MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.94 N/A 1.79 7.19 United Fire Group Inc. 46 1.04 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than United Fire Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MGIC Investment Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

MGIC Investment Corporation’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Fire Group Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 65.6% respectively. About 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 22.85% stronger performance while United Fire Group Inc. has -5.73% weaker performance.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Fire Group Inc.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.