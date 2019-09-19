Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.98 N/A 1.79 7.19 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares and 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. About 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.