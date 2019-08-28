Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.78 N/A 1.79 7.19 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MGIC Investment Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MGIC Investment Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 16.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors National General Holdings Corp.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.