Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.86 349.44M 1.79 7.19 Markel Corporation 1,157 1.43 13.47M 37.36 29.82

Table 1 demonstrates MGIC Investment Corporation and Markel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Markel Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MGIC Investment Corporation is presently more affordable than Markel Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 2,753,664,302.60% 18.9% 11.8% Markel Corporation 1,163,926.07% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. Markel Corporation has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Markel Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors MGIC Investment Corporation beats Markel Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.