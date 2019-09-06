Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.83 N/A 1.79 7.19 HCI Group Inc. 42 1.38 N/A 1.74 23.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HCI Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MGIC Investment Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of HCI Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HCI Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively HCI Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 12.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 22.85% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats HCI Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.