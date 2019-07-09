Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

We will be comparing the differences between MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.24 N/A 1.81 7.69 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.06 N/A 4.48 12.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and First American Financial Corporation. First American Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MGIC Investment Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First American Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MGIC Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $14, and a 2.12% upside potential. On the other hand, First American Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 16.89% and its average target price is $64. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, First American Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was more bullish than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats MGIC Investment Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.