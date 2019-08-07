Contrasting of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)

We are comparing MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.83 N/A 1.79 7.19 American National Insurance Company 125 0.86 N/A 14.81 8.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American National Insurance Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American National Insurance Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MGIC Investment Corporation and American National Insurance Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American National Insurance Company’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and American National Insurance Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14, and a 11.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MGIC Investment Corporation and American National Insurance Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 64.9%. About 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, American National Insurance Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 22.85% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats MGIC Investment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.