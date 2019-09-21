Contrasting of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Both MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy Inc. 71 4.73 N/A 2.55 29.14 UGI Corporation 52 1.40 N/A 2.21 23.15

Table 1 demonstrates MGE Energy Inc. and UGI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UGI Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MGE Energy Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MGE Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than UGI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MGE Energy Inc. and UGI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5% UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that MGE Energy Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. UGI Corporation has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MGE Energy Inc. are 2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor UGI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MGE Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than UGI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MGE Energy Inc. and UGI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, UGI Corporation’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 20.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of MGE Energy Inc. shares and 87.9% of UGI Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.21% of MGE Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, UGI Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67% UGI Corporation 0.97% -4.2% -5.51% -9.17% -2.65% -4.24%

For the past year MGE Energy Inc. had bullish trend while UGI Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors MGE Energy Inc. beats UGI Corporation.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.