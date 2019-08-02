Contrasting of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.96 N/A 0.67 10.65 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.12 N/A 20.12 1.26

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MFA Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 2.7%. About 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.