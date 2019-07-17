Contrasting of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. has 84.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand MFA Financial Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.60% 2.40% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. N/A 7 10.82 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

MFA Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than MFA Financial Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, MFA Financial Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc.’s peers beat MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.