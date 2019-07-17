Contrasting of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MFA Financial Inc. has 84.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand MFA Financial Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|8.60%
|2.40%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|N/A
|7
|10.82
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
MFA Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|-0.27%
|-1.22%
|-1.35%
|2.1%
|-4.83%
|9.13%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than MFA Financial Inc.’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
MFA Financial Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, MFA Financial Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc.’s peers beat MFA Financial Inc.
MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
