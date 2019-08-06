Contrasting of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|32.74
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.74
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 21.27%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.