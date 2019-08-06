Contrasting of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 32.74 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 21.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.