Contrasting of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.84 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mexco Energy Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WPX Energy Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival WPX Energy Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Mexco Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.8, while its potential upside is 63.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance while WPX Energy Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.