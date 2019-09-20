Contrasting of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.57 N/A -0.01 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.97 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexco Energy Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Mexco Energy Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Black Stone Minerals L.P. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is $23, which is potential 57.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 58.71%. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance while Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -3.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.