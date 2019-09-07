Contrasting of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

We are contrasting Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.45 N/A 20.91 36.20 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.08 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Predictive Oncology Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has stronger performance than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.