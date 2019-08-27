Contrasting of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Both Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.28 N/A 3.33 12.59 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.34 N/A 1.09 10.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has stronger performance than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.