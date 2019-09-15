Contrasting of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 29 1.30 N/A 2.30 13.00 CTS Corporation 29 2.29 N/A 1.51 20.83

Demonstrates Methode Electronics Inc. and CTS Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CTS Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Methode Electronics Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Methode Electronics Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CTS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Methode Electronics Inc. and CTS Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Methode Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CTS Corporation are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. CTS Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Methode Electronics Inc. and CTS Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Methode Electronics Inc. has a consensus price target of $44, and a 19.73% upside potential. On the other hand, CTS Corporation’s potential upside is 1.77% and its average price target is $34. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methode Electronics Inc. seems more appealing than CTS Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of CTS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Methode Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 2% are CTS Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc. was more bullish than CTS Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors CTS Corporation beats Methode Electronics Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.