Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.03 N/A -0.92 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 3.81% and its consensus target price is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.