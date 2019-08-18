Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.03
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.02
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk & Volatility
Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 3.81% and its consensus target price is $24.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mesoblast Limited and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
