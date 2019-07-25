Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

We are contrasting Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.48 N/A -0.90 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, OPKO Health Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats OPKO Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.