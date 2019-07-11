Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.41
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Risk & Volatility
Mesoblast Limited has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
