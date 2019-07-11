Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.