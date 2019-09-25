Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|40.63
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
