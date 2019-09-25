Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 40.63 N/A -0.92 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.