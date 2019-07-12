Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.92 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 61%. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.