Contrasting of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 35.07 N/A -0.90 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.03 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 68%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.