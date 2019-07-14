Contrasting of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) and Its Rivals

As Major Airlines company, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesa Air Group Inc. has 86.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mesa Air Group Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 16.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Mesa Air Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 2.40% Industry Average 3.49% 18.60% 5.09%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mesa Air Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group Inc. N/A 9 23.74 Industry Average 595.24M 17.06B 17.06

Mesa Air Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mesa Air Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.50 2.77

The potential upside of the rivals is 75.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Air Group Inc. -1.64% 11.36% 0.67% -37.62% 0% 16.99% Industry Average 0.00% 6.16% 11.79% 21.45% 27.53% 21.38%

For the past year Mesa Air Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesa Air Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s rivals have 0.62 and 0.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mesa Air Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Air Group Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mesa Air Group Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Mesa Air Group Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.